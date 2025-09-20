Watch The Infamous Stringdusters' 'Dead Man Walking' Video

(AV) GRAMMY Award-winning, International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winning, Billboard Chart-topping, and celebrated progressive Bluegrass band, The Infamous Stringdusters. (Americana Vibes) announce brilliant new country-infused, dobro-banjo burner single "Dead Man Walking".

The Infamous Stringdusters are set to release their 20th studio album in January 2026, aptly named '20/20' (Americana Vibes) This is the follow-up single to the foot-stomping first single from the upcoming album 20/20, "Working Man Blues".

Fiddle player and songwriter for the Stringdusters, Jeremy Garrett, recalls the writing of "Dead Man Walking". "I had this idea about a pitiful character that needed to snap out of their life and take a bigger view of everything before it was too late. I kept having Larry Keel's voice in my mind as I worked through the melody of the song a bit, and so I sent him a verse or two, and he sent me back some. His lyrics were awesome and uplifting, and on the positive side. In a few sessions, we came up with what feels like a powerful chorus and a cool hook. It felt so natural for Dusters to make this one as country as we could, and I just hope it resonates with everyone who listens, as it did with Larry and me as the songwriters."

To celebrate 20 years since their inception, the ground-breaking, Grammy Award-winning ensemble, The Infamous Stringdusters, whose tone and swagger meld acoustic majesty with a full-blown rock show attitude, mark this important milestone with the release of 20/20.

Twenty brand new songs, and endless miles in pursuit of a dream. Formed in Nashville in the early 2000s, while all performing as side-men with stalwarts of the bluegrass community, soaking up every influence like musical sponges, their friendships and desire to create their music and master their destiny inevitably led to their formation.

Alongside Chris Pandolfi (Banjo), Travis Book (Double Bass), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), Andy Hall (dobro), and Andy Falco (guitar), they purposely and fearlessly blur the boundaries between bluegrass, Americana, country, and indie-folk.

At its core, 20/20 marks an important milestone for the group, who happily exemplify sonic exploration and endless curiosity while maintaining a deep respect for musical tradition, under the bright stage lights or amid a recording session.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

9/19 - Ashland, KY - Healing Appalachia

9/20 - Chattanooga, TN - IBMA Bluegrass Live

10/10 - Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival

10/11 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion **

10/12 - Darlington, MD - The Ramble Festival

10/29 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ++

10/30 - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween

10/31 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater &&

11/1 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater &&

11/2 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre ++

11/4 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall ++

11/5 - Whitestown, IN - Moontown Brewing Company

11/6 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House ++

11/7 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ++

11/8 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard !!

11/9 - Austin, TX - Radio/East !!

12/11-15 - Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - Strings & Sol

12/31 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena ##

1/21 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

1/22 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

1/23 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater

1/24 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

1/25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

1/27 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

1/28 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron $$

1/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre $$

1/30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall $$

1/31 - Appleton, WI - Ice Dance Music Festival

2/1 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

2/20-22 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

2/25 - Jackson, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

2/26-27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth

3/18 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

3/28 - EMS Spring Bluegrass Festival

** w/ California Honeydrops

++ w/ Johnny Mullenax

&& w/ Moe.

!! w/ Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

## w/ The Avett Brothers

$$ w/ Mountain Grass Unit

