Finger Eleven Share 'Last Night On Earth' Video

(SRO) One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, multi-Platinum rockers Finger Eleven are bringing more new music to their legions of fans with the release of "Last Night On Earth."

It's the title track from their first new studio album in a decade. While everyone agreed the title track was a special song, it took Finger Eleven-Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums)-many years to find the diamond inside of this movingly candid string-laden ballad about how relationships fall apart.

Jackett realized that they had no true chorus, but as they were tracking drums for the last four songs on the album, drummer Steve Molella suggested doing an acoustic, campfire-style jam. They nailed it during their final hour of studio time.

"Scott wrote some of my favorite lyrics," Molella beams. "It was the most natural the song has ever sounded."

"I think 'Last Night On Earth' could be placed squarely in a traditional relationship frame where you forget what you're even fighting about," continues Scott Anderson, whose vocals compellingly illuminate the song's sadness. "But you hate that feeling in the pit of your stomach when something's not resolved and you don't know what tomorrow's gonna look like."

"Last Night On Earth" is the follow-up to the album's second single and video which was released August 1, the thunderous "Blue Sky Mystery" featuring Richard Patrick from Filter, which has landed the band their third consecutive radio Billboard Top 10 hit in Canada.

