Johnny Marr Releases 'Look Out Live! '

(DawBell) Look Out Live! The new 22-track live album by Johnny Marr has been released. The release captures the full magic and nuance of a Johnny Marr live show. High energy, atmospheric intensity, electro-soul anthems and all-in singalong moments, each led by Johnny's vocal carrying the same sharp clarity and emotional weight as his signature guitar playing and songwriting. Listen here.

Look Out Live! was recorded at Johnny's sold-out headline show at London's Hammersmith Apollo in 2024. One of the final nights on The Spirit Power Tour, celebrating the first ten years of Johnny's prolific solo career. The album has been described by Record Collector Magazine as "a hero's welcome", Classic Pop Magazine praised "so much vitality", Classic Rock Magazine said, "this live album confirms how solidly Johnny has established his own post-Smiths identity", whilst MOJO added, "Marr's four solo albums since 2013 have been studded with pearls".

Speaking about the show, Johnny said: "Doing Hammersmith was a career highlight. Doing it myself, with my own band. It's a legendary venue. There's a real vibe to the place. Those beautiful old music theatres are getting more and more rare now so there's a whole load of reasons why it felt special for me and the band on the day. We always planned on recording the show. That adds a little bit of pressure and a little bit of edge to the whole day, if you're making a live record."

The tracklisting includes live fan favourites 'Generate! Generate!', 'Easy Money' and 'Somewhere', The Smiths' classics 'This Charming Man', 'How Soon Is Now?' and 'Bigmouth Strikes Again'. A powerful cover of Iggy Pop's 'The Passenger', and two duets with special guest Neil Tennant - a turbo charged rendition of 'Rebel Rebel', and a mass communal singalong for Electronic's 'Getting Away With It'. A full circle moment celebrating Neil Tennant's first collaboration with Johnny Marr singing on the single - Electronic's classic debut - in 1989.

The spirit of collaboration continues through 2025. Johnny recently recorded four new songs with Gorillaz for their upcoming album The Mountain, and teamed with Franz Ferdinand to record their latest single 'Build It Up', before a surprise reunion with The The bandmate Matt Johnson at the Forever Now Festival - also Johnny's own exclusive UK summer live performance for 2025.

Johnny Marr's live show will land in North America on 20th September at Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA with dates across the country before closing in Brooklyn, NY on 27th September. The tour continues into Europe through October and November.

Look Out Live! is available on Limited Edition Orange Double Vinyl (previously only available in indie stores as a Record Store Day exclusive release), on Black Double Vinyl, Limited Edition 2CD and digitally. Both Double Vinyl formats include 18 songs, with tracks 19 - 22 available on the 2CD and digital editions of the album.

