(H&C) Las Vegas KISS fans are getting something special this fall! KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas (November 14-16, 2025) has just announced an exclusive staycation offer only for locals. Residents in participating ZIP codes will receive 25% off their package by entering their ZIP code at checkout.
The highly anticipated weekend will mark the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention, capped by a special "Unmasked" show - the band's first live performance since retiring from touring in 2023 - featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and guests.
This special offer is available only to fans in participating Las Vegas-area ZIP codes. If you live nearby, this is your chance to join the party and experience the magic without leaving home. Tickets can be purchased here.
How it works:
Fans enter their ZIP code at checkout as the discount code
Save 25% instantly on the staycation package
Show proof of residency at check-in
Important: Must reside in one of the participating ZIP codes to qualify. The discount code must match the billing address, and proof of residency will be required at check-in. If eligibility cannot be verified, the full package price will be charged.
KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock
Kimberly Dawn Delivers 'Kentucky Kiss'
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event
KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- more
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed
Johnny Marr Releases 'Look Out Live! '
Nine Inch Nails Stream 'TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)'
38 Special Return With 'Milestone' Album
Watch Greyhaven's 'Where The Light Leaves Us' Visualizer
The Hellacopters and Spiders Launch Vinyl Tribut To New York Dolls' David Johansen
Leap Year Share New Song 'Bridges'
Paradise Lost Deliver First Album In 5 Years 'Ascension'