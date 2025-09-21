KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed

(H&C) Las Vegas KISS fans are getting something special this fall! KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas (November 14-16, 2025) has just announced an exclusive staycation offer only for locals. Residents in participating ZIP codes will receive 25% off their package by entering their ZIP code at checkout.

The highly anticipated weekend will mark the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention, capped by a special "Unmasked" show - the band's first live performance since retiring from touring in 2023 - featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and guests.

This special offer is available only to fans in participating Las Vegas-area ZIP codes. If you live nearby, this is your chance to join the party and experience the magic without leaving home. Tickets can be purchased here.

How it works:

Fans enter their ZIP code at checkout as the discount code

Save 25% instantly on the staycation package

Show proof of residency at check-in

Important: Must reside in one of the participating ZIP codes to qualify. The discount code must match the billing address, and proof of residency will be required at check-in. If eligibility cannot be verified, the full package price will be charged.

