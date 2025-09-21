Leap Year Share New Song 'Bridges'

(planetary) NYC based band Leap Year have released their new single "Bridges", which is a track about making life count amidst struggles with addiction and tension, making it an impactful listen.
Containing traces of hip-hop, alternative rock, and even grunge, the new song by Leap Year proves that the band are unconcerned with staying in one lane.
Anchored by sparse shimmering guitars and hard-hitting drums layered over deep 808s, the new track is self-described by the band as "if Nirvana was produced by the Neptunes".
