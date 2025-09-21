Lenny Kravitz Streaming Deluxe Expanded 'Circus' Album

(UMe) Lenny Kravitz celebrates the 30th anniversary of his seminal fourth full-length album, Circus, with the release of a new Digital Deluxe Edition, out now. This definitive version notably boasts 13 bonus tracks previously unavailable for streaming anywhere. Listen to Circus (Digital Deluxe Edition) here via Virgin Records/UMe.
The unreleased material spans a rare acoustic version of the title track "Circus" in addition to live recordings of such classics as "Are You Gonna Go My Way," "Let Love Rule," "Always on the Run," and more. Additionally, it houses a trio of bonus sought-after studio tracks, namely "Another Life," "Confused," and "Is It Me, Is It You?," which previously were available only a limited edition 10" EP (and were included on a 2018 vinyl pressing of the album) but never surfaced on streaming platforms-until now. As such, Kravitz presents the most comprehensive iteration of Circus and this fertile creative era.
"Circus was a pivotal and incredibly dynamic time in my life," said Lenny Kravitz of the monumental album. "My experiences were expanding in so many directions which directly influenced the music."
Kravitz originally unveiled Circus exactly thirty years ago today, September 12, 1995. It landed at #10 on the Billboard 200, netting his first Top 10 charting album in the United States. Fueled by standouts "Rock And Roll Is Dead," "Tunnel Vision," and "Can't Get You Off My Mind," it eventually received a Gold certification from the RIAA. Once more, he helmed the record as producer, writing the songs and performing a variety of instruments. On the original LP, he conjured eleven anthems underpinned by otherworldly funk, sky-shaking rock 'n' roll, and spiritual soul steeped in psychedelia and undeniable energy. Attesting to the record's last influence, it has also amassed hundreds of millions of streams.
TRACKLISTING:
Original Album
Rock And Roll Is Dead
Circus
Beyond The 7th Sky
Tunnel Vision
Can't Get You Off My Mind
Magdalene
God Is Love
Thin Ice
Don't Go And Put A Bullet In Your Head
In My Life Today
The Resurrection
Bonus Tracks
Another Life
Confused
Is It Me, Is It You?
Circus (Acoustic Version)
Tunnel Vision (live)
Are You Gonna Go My Way (live)
Can't Get You Off My Mind (live)
Let Love Rule (live)
Fields Of Joy (live)
The Resurrection (live)
Stop Draggin' Around (live)
Always On The Run (live)
Sister (live)
