Nine Inch Nails Stream 'TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)'

(ICLG) TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - featuring all original music created by Nine Inch Nails for the third installment in the groundbreaking TRON film franchise - was released via Interscope Records.

The album marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering group. As a work by Nine Inch Nails, TRON: Ares is a bracing departure from the acclaimed scores that bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process. TRON: Ares' architecture in sound: pulsating synths, distorted textures, and haunting melodies. Not one second of orchestra. Instead, the album erupts with the full force of Nine Inch Nails, breaking boundaries and humming with menace, melancholy and momentum as analog soul and digital dread collide. Stream it here

The New York Times hailed lead single "AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE" as "a return to the buzz-bomb synthesizers, stomping march beat, stereo ricochets and gut-wrenching vocals of the band's heyday." The track debuted at No. 1 on both the Official Physical Singles and the Official Vinyl Singles charts in the UK earlier this month. Stateside, with the single's ascent into the top 10 of Billboard's Alternative Airplay tally, Nine Inch Nails has the distinction of charting top 10 hits across four decades - from the 1990s to the 2020s.

Reviewing the official video for "AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE," Rolling Stone noted, "[Director Maxime Quolin] centers the clip around a close-up performance from Trent Reznor, while using an array of different effects to bend space and warp reality. For all the mesmerizing technical wizardry on display, there's something distinctly tactile about the look of the video, especially as the tension in the visuals builds alongside the music."

