Paradise Lost Deliver First Album In 5 Years 'Ascension'

(NBR) Paradise Lost have released their long awaited 17th album, Ascension, today with Nuclear Blast Records. Paradise Lost's first album in 5 years, following 2020's acclaimed Obsidian, was produced by the band's revered guitarist Gregor Mackintosh and mixed/mastered by Lawrence Mackrory and is adorned with artwork by renowned British artist George Frederic Watts' classic painting The Court of Death (1870-1902).
Their latest, critically lauded masterpiece is evidence of a band still at the height of their prime 35+ years into a groundbreaking career. Soaked in misery and grief, Ascension soars with song's like 'Tyrants Serenade,' 'Serpent on the Cross' and 'Silence Like The Grave,' that take listeners on an unforgettable journey through morose despair forged in soundscape of massive riffs and searing solos.
Commenting on the record's release, vocalist Nick Holmes states: "It took us nearly 40 years to get here but we're still tuning our instruments to the key of despair! Please enjoy!"
Today, PARADISE LOST has revealed a lyric video for their next highlighted track, 'Lay A Wreath Upon The World.' Adding about the song, Holmes says: "Lay a wreath upon the world serves as a harbinger of the impending tempest, where humanity will eventually obliterate all that it has created."
Paradise Lost Streaming 'Tyrants Serenade' Video
Paradise Lost Announce New Album With 'Silence Like The Grave' Video
Bastille Recruits Simone Ahsley For 'Eve & Paradise Lost' Short Film
Singled Out: Luke Warm and The Cold Ones' Paradise Lost
