The Hellacopters and Spiders Launch Vinyl Tribut To New York Dolls' David Johansen

(The Syndicate) Earlier this year, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund launched the David Johansen Fund to assist with recovery efforts as the legendary co-founder of the New York Dolls discovered his aggressive cancer had progressed and he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which led to complications ever since the diagnosis. Unfortunately, Johansen passed shortly after, but his memory continues to live on through his music.

Available on Wild Kingdom Records/Sound Pollution, Swedish bands The Hellacopters and Spiders have announced a split seven-inch vinyl, featuring covers of Johansen's "Melody" off In Style and "My Obsession" off Here Comes The Night from Johansen's solo catalog, before both bands hit the road together this Fall. The single will be a vinyl-only release in three different versions: standard black, transparent red, and an exclusive transparent blue version. Proceeds from this release will be donated to the David Johansen Memorial Fund. Order here

David was recently the subject of Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi's documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only, which brilliantly captures an evening of David's songs and storytelling, and gives a little context to the wild tapestry of David's life. David was the lead singer and songwriter of the legendary New York Dolls, widely acknowledged as one of the first (and coolest) punk bands. David started his own group, the David Johansen band, before reinventing himself yet again in the 1980s as Buster Poindexter. Inspired by his passion for the blues and arcane American folk music, David formed the group The Harry Smiths and toured the world performing the songs of Howlin' Wolf with Hubert Sumlin and Levon Helm. Of all these incarnations, David is most often recognized for his work in a handful of beloved films, like the Christmas classic Scrooged, and the race track comedy Let it Ride. He continues to host his weekly radio show "The Mansion of Fun" on Sirius XM. David had an exhibition of his paintings in New York this past summer at Elliot Templeton Fine Arts gallery.

Related Stories

Legendary New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75

Video: New York Dolls' David Johansen Thanks Fans for Cancer Fight Support

New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor

News > David Johansen