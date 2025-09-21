ZZ Ward Shares 'Cadillac Man' Video

(TPH) Blues-rock powerhouse ZZ Ward releases Liberation: Deluxe Edition (Sun Records), a dynamic expansion of her acclaimed March 2025 LP. The deluxe set adds unreleased gems-including the new single "Halfway There"-and a slate of live recordings captured at East West Studios in Los Angeles and the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis.

"This expanded version means a lot to me because it shares songs we purposely held back from the original album, not because they didn't belong, but because they were so special we wanted to give them their own moment," says Ward. "Altogether, the deluxe album shows more sides of my artistry and feels like both a celebration of the music and a personal milestone."

With the original Liberation, Ward delivered a bold declaration of independence, blending fierce originals with inspired takes on blues standards. The Deluxe Edition continues that story, completing the arc with songs that deepen the album's emotional range and highlight her raw live energy. "The original album was about breaking free and finding my own voice, and this expanded edition builds on that journey with songs that add even more context and emotion," she explains. "Some of the tracks we held back originally now feel like they complete the picture of the entire collection of songs."

Among the highlights is Ward's electric performance of "Cadillac Man," recorded at Sun Studio in Memphis. "Recording at Sun was especially powerful for me, given its incredible history and the artists who came before me," she shares. "There's a magic in those walls, you can almost feel the spirits of the artists who recorded there, and capturing that in my own music is something I can't wait for listeners to experience."

Related Stories

ZZ Ward Streaming 'Liberation' Video

ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut

ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With 'Mother' EP

ZZ Ward Shares Sun Records Debut 'Mother'

News > ZZ Ward