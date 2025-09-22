Absolutely To Join Raye On This Tour May Contain New Music

(Epic) After quickly rising UK star Absolutely teased fans with a surprise appearance at All Points East last month alongside her sisters Raye and Amma, the trio have now announced that they are officially set to tour together in 2026.

A full family affair, Absolutely will be direct support on Raye's This Tour May Contain New Music alongside Amma, which kicks off in January 2026. The Live Nation-produced trek will feature arena shows across the UK and Europe, followed by a North American leg with stops at iconic venues such as New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.

n addition, earlier this summer it was announced that Absolutely will join fellow vocal powerhouse Renee Rapp on a European tour in March of 2026.

In only a short while, Absolutely has cemented her status as a force in the live space. Known for her emotionally charged performances, world-building creative and magnetic stage presence, she has earned a reputation as one of the most compelling emerging acts to watch.

Just this summer, on a tour with fellow alt-pop artist Banks, Absolutely launched herself into a new tier of recognition. While teasing new music on the road, her unreleased song "I Just Don't Know You Yet" became a fan favorite and sparked viral moments across social media, with heavy demand from fans to release it ASAP-and she did just that.

Absolutely Live Dates:

EUROPE:

01/22/26: Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena *

01/24/26: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena) *

01/25/26: Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena *

01/27/26: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome *

01/30/26: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena *

02/01/26: Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome *

02/03/26: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena *

02/05/26: Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena *

02/07/26: Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena *

02/10/26: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena *

02/11/26: Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion *

02/13/26: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi *

02/15/26: Paris, France - Accor Arena *

02/17/26: Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live *

02/20/26: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

02/23/26: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE *

02/26/26: London, UK - The O2 *

02/27/26: London, UK - The O2 *

03/04/26: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena *

3/11/26 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena ^

3/12/26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live ^

3/13/26 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall ^

3/15/26 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium ^

3/16/26 - Paris, France @ Zenith ^

3/18/26 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

3/19/26 - London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena ^

NORTH AMERICA:

03/31/26: Sacramento, CA, USA - Channel 24 *

04/02/26: Vancouver, BC, CAN - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center *

04/03/26: Seattle, WA, USA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field *

04/06/26: Denver, CO, USA - Fillmore Auditorium *

04/08/26: Minneapolis, MN, USA - State Theatre *

04/10/26: Chicago, IL, USA - Auditorium Theatre *

04/12/26: Montreal, QC, CAN - Place Bell *

04/13/26: Toronto, ON, CAN - Coca Cola Coliseum *

04/15/26: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall *

04/19/26: Philadelphia, PA, USA - The Met Presented by Highmark *

04/20/26: Boston, MA, USA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

04/26/26: Washington, DC, USA - The Anthem *

04/28/26: Atlanta, GA, USA - Coca Cola Roxy *

04/29/26: Nashville, TN, USA - Ryman Auditorium *

05/01/26: Houston, TX, USA - 713 Music Hall *

05/03/26: Dallas, TX, USA - South Side Ballroom *

05/04/26: Austin, TX, USA - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

05/07/26: Phoenix, AZ, USA - Arizona Financial Theatre *

05/08/26: Las Vegas, NV, USA - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas *

05/10/26: San Francisco, CA, USA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

05/12/26: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre *

*Supporting Raye, with additional support from Amma

^Supporting Renee Rapp

