(The GreenRoom) Country music's best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, have been announced as headliners for the 2026 Country to Country Festival (C2C), marking their first UK performances since 2010.
The legendary pair will take the main stage in London, Glasgow, and Belfast during the three-day festival, running March 13-15, 2026, joining a stacked lineup that includes Keith Urban and Zach Top.
Brooks & Dunn remain a dominant force both on stage and in the studio. Their return to international stages comes after this year's 2025 NEON MOON Tour, selling out arenas from coast to coast and delivering what critics hailed as "arena-rock-concert, bring-the-house-down energy" (Houston Press). Additionally, they joined Morgan Wallen this summer for six stadium shows on his I'm The Problem Tour 2025 in the U.S. and Canada.
Brooks & Dunn Wrap NEON MOON Tour
Brooks & Dunn and Lorrie Morgan Reflect On Hosting ACM Awards
Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Lead Country Calling Lineup
Brooks & Dunn Launch NEON MOON TOUR
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour- Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates- more
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- Sammy Hagar Wants To Be Friends With David Lee Roth- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Heart Life Music Book Tour Dates- Brooks & Dunn To Rock The UK For First Time In 15 Years- Thomas Rhett- more
ZAYN Launching Las Vegas Residency- Absolutely To Join Raye On Tour- Christian McBride Steps Down As Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival- more
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Styx To Rock 'Pieces of Eight' In Full At New Las Vegas Residency
Stryper Announce Christmas Album 'The Greatest Gift of All'
Soul Coughing Extend Reunion Tour With New U.S. Dates
Tamar Berk Playing Special Show With Material Issue
The Compulsions Playing First Show In 10 Years
Philip Sayce Announces UK Spring Tour
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour
Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates