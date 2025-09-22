.

Brooks & Dunn To Rock The UK For First Time In 15 Years

09-22-2025
(The GreenRoom) Country music's best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, have been announced as headliners for the 2026 Country to Country Festival (C2C), marking their first UK performances since 2010.

The legendary pair will take the main stage in London, Glasgow, and Belfast during the three-day festival, running March 13-15, 2026, joining a stacked lineup that includes Keith Urban and Zach Top.

Brooks & Dunn remain a dominant force both on stage and in the studio. Their return to international stages comes after this year's 2025 NEON MOON Tour, selling out arenas from coast to coast and delivering what critics hailed as "arena-rock-concert, bring-the-house-down energy" (Houston Press). Additionally, they joined Morgan Wallen this summer for six stadium shows on his I'm The Problem Tour 2025 in the U.S. and Canada.

