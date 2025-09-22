(Jensen) Carlos Santana is excited to announce 2026 performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The shows are scheduled to take place in January, February and May 2026. The residency is in its 14th year at the intimate House of Blues, featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM start at $99.50, not including applicable fees.
Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.
Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.
2025 & 2026 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):
Sept. 2025: 24, 25, 27, 28 - on sale now
Nov. 2025: 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, 16 - on sale now
Jan. 2026: 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31 - just added!
Feb. 2026: 1 - just added!
May 2026: 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24 - just added!
Goo Goo Dolls Deliver 'Summer Anthem' EP
Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'
Molly Santana Releases 'Molly and Her Week of Wonders' Album
Carlos Santana And Grupo Frontera Team Up With 'Me Retiro'
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour- Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates- more
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- Sammy Hagar Wants To Be Friends With David Lee Roth- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Heart Life Music Book Tour Dates- Brooks & Dunn To Rock The UK For First Time In 15 Years- Thomas Rhett- more
ZAYN Launching Las Vegas Residency- Absolutely To Join Raye On Tour- Christian McBride Steps Down As Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival- more
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Styx To Rock 'Pieces of Eight' In Full At New Las Vegas Residency
Stryper Announce Christmas Album 'The Greatest Gift of All'
Soul Coughing Extend Reunion Tour With New U.S. Dates
Tamar Berk Playing Special Show With Material Issue
The Compulsions Playing First Show In 10 Years
Philip Sayce Announces UK Spring Tour
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour
Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates