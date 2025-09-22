Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates

(Jensen) Carlos Santana is excited to announce 2026 performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The shows are scheduled to take place in January, February and May 2026. The residency is in its 14th year at the intimate House of Blues, featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM start at $99.50, not including applicable fees.

Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.



2025 & 2026 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):

Sept. 2025: 24, 25, 27, 28 - on sale now

Nov. 2025: 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, 16 - on sale now

Jan. 2026: 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31 - just added!

Feb. 2026: 1 - just added!

May 2026: 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24 - just added!

