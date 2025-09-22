Christian McBride Steps Down As Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival

(MPG) The Newport Festivals Foundation today announced that Christian McBride, the renowned bassist, composer, and nine-time GRAMMY Award winner, has resigned as Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival. McBride, who was personally appointed to the role by festival founder George Wein in 2015, has served nearly a decade at the artistic helm of the historic festival, ushering in a new era while honoring its storied legacy.
"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival," said McBride. "When George invited me to take the baton, I did so with deep pride and a sense of duty to continue the extraordinary legacy he built-celebrating jazz's past, present, and future." Under McBride's leadership, the festival flourished-achieving consecutive sellouts, spotlighting the next generation of jazz innovators, and celebrating the masters who have defined the genre.
The Newport Festivals Foundation praised McBride's artistic leadership and transformative impact. "The Newport Festivals Foundation and our Newport Jazz Festival have been fortunate to be blessed with Christian McBride's unmatched virtuosity, creative curiosity, and magnanimity as both a person and an artist," said the organization. "His deep respect in the jazz community created immeasurable goodwill for our festival and nonprofit mission. Christian has helped foster a community filled with engagement, collaboration, and joy. He is leaving us changed for the better, and we will do our best to carry on his indelible legacy."
"As with any long-standing institution, artistic perspectives evolve over time," McBride continued. "As the festival continues to grow and shift, I've come to recognize that my vision is best pursued in other ways. I step away with deep gratitude for the experience and pride in what we've built together." McBride emphasized his enduring love for the festival, its community, and the artists he has worked with over the years. "Every festival season has been a joy, and I'll always cherish the moments we created together at Fort Adams. Newport will always be a part of me."
The Foundation added, "We wish him the very best in all his pursuits, and can't wait to welcome him back home to the Newport stage in the future."
Before officially concluding his tenure, McBride will serve as host and musical director for George Wein's Centennial Celebration at City Winery in New York City on Tuesday, October 7, 2025-a fitting tribute to the man who entrusted him with the artistic future of the Newport Jazz Festival.
