Corey Kent Teams With Max McNown For New Song 'Measure'

(SMN) Corey Kent today releases a new track, "Measure," with artist Max McNown. With vivid lyrics and a warm melody, "Measure" explores the idea that the most precious moments and experiences in life cannot be measured. Written by Austin Goodloe, Brett James, and Jared Mullins, Kent felt drawn to the message of the song and thought it would be a natural fit to have friend and fellow artist Max McNown join him on the track.

The release of "Measure" comes with a heavy heart, following the passing of celebrated songwriter Brett James, whose work helped bring the song to life. Kent shared, "When we decided to release "Measure," we had no idea how the lyrics would later end up taking on such a deeper meaning. It was devastating to hear about the unexpected passing of my friend Brett - he had a way of capturing life's most precious moments in his songs, and this one is no different. My heart goes out to his family, and I will be keeping them in my prayers."

In addition to releasing new music, Kent as earned his second No. One at country radio this summer with track "This Heart" reaching the top of both the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The rising star also opened for Morgan Wallen on several dates of Wallen's "I'm The Problem" tour and toured with Jon Pardi for Pardi's "HonkyTonk Hollywood Tour" as well. Kent will continue to tour across the country this year and will join Jason Aldean for select shows in Australia in 2026.

