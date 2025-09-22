G Herbo Delivers 'Reason' Video

(Republic) Riding the momentum of a milestone summer, Chicago hip-hop trailblazer G Herbo unveils "Reason," the powerful first single from his forthcoming, eagerly awaited album, Lil Herb.
Directed by LVTRKevin, the "Reason" visual finds Herbo navigating Chicago in foreign cars before circling back to 79th & Essex, where the outpouring of love reflects both his roots and his undeniable importance. A testament to his staying power, Herbo reasserts why his presence matters - he's the reason.
Produced by platinum-selling hitmaker Don Cannon, the explosive single captures G Herbo at his most commanding as he tears into the beat with authority, proclaiming, "Everybody got a bag and I'm the reason in my section," further cementing his influence. Building on the success of 'Went Legit,' which recently earned RIAA Gold status, G Herbo stands at a pivotal moment, closing one chapter and stepping boldly into the next, determined to prove he's here to stay with Lil Herb.
Earlier this month, the Chicago heavyweight announced his 1st Annual Birthday Bash, set to take place Saturday, October 26th at Chicago's iconic Wintrust Arena to ring in his 30th birthday. Presented by 150 Dreamteam and BMN Entertainment, the event, aptly named Swerv & Friends, promises a one-night-only celebration featuring some of hip-hop's most electrifying talent and special guests. The show will be hosted in partnership with 107.5 WGCI, and the event will bring together music, culture, and community on one of the city's biggest stages, marking a hometown moment for both G Herbo and his fans.
