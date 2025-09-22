Healing Appalachia Draws Sold-Out Crowds

(The GreenRoom) Hope In The Hills' sixth annual Healing Appalachia festival hosted sold-out crowds in Ashland, KY this weekend, with the largest recovery-based music festival to combat addiction across the Appalachian region and beyond.

Much more than a music festival, the three-day event welcomed over 20,000 fans hailing from 40 states and 8 countries this year to celebrate recovery, raise awareness for the opioid crisis, and connect music lovers with life-saving resources. With headliners Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton joined by an all-star lineup of talent across country, Americana, rock and funk genres, the festival once again showcased the healing power of music and community.

Kicking off the festival's inaugural move along Kentucky's Country Music Highway, the Ashland, KY fairgrounds hosted Jeremy Short and Andy Frasco & The U.N. for a free welcome concert Thursday night. Inspired by the mission, Jeremy Short released his "Live From Healing Appalachia" deluxe vinyl, with all proceeds from streaming and sales donated directly to their mission.

Jesse Welles warmed up the main stage with his signature lyricism first thing on Friday, leading into a grass-picking euphoria from the Infamous Stringdusters, followed by Molly Tuttle keeping the energy high and bringing the house down as the sun was setting, with Presenter's Stage performers Abe Partridge, Desert Hollow and Sunny War in between. After Lukas Nelson performed an intimate set, Chris Stapleton stepped onto the stage with the warmth and comfort of playing a hometown show, calling it "a great honor" to be with the over 20,000 fans in attendance, and delivered an unforgettable performance.

With Presenter's Stage shows by Conrad Moore, Brad Goodall, Hill Country Devil and Jonas Conner, Saturday's main stage welcomed Kentucky native Cole Chaney, culminating into a high-energy set by American Aquarium, followed by a dynamic Blackberry Smoke show. Throwing a much-appreciated twist into the lineup, Remi Wolf dazzled the crowd with an electrifying set, getting the crowd on their feet and dancing into the night. Dawning his great grandmother's shirt in honor of a home state show, the weekend closed out with festival co-founder Tyler Childers bringing his explosively energetic live show to the shoulder-to-shoulder Ashland, KY field, ending with powerful acoustic performances of "Nose On The Grindstone" and "Follow You To Virgie."

Held during National Recovery Month, concertgoers witnessed recovery in action, with volunteers serving in every role, from security, hospitality, green team, and stage crew, while sharing their own stories of hope and healing throughout the footprint. As the official sponsor of Healing Appalachia's Camp Grindstone, The Matthew Perry Foundation provided housing and amenities for the more than 400 volunteers camping on-site, alongside 500 additional day volunteers drawn from recovery facilities across Appalachia. Built and powered by volunteers, local businesses, and community organizations, the festival has generated more than $5 million in regional economic impact and reinvested over $1 million into grassroots nonprofits from the last five events in year's past-funding programs ranging from yoga in women's prisons and mentorship for foster youth, to outdoor camps for trauma-impacted children, music therapy, harm reduction, and innovative recovery-to-work initiatives.

