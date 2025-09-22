Kenny Chesney Adds Heart Life Music Book Tour Dates

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney started work on Heart Life Music, he had no idea what would unfold. But like everything he does, he committed to the process, dug in and really examined the road from being a sports-obsessed kid lying in the yard and staring at the sky, to becoming the man the Wall Street Journal deemed "the King of the Road."

Football stadiums, student bluegrass band trips to Moscow, Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica, George Jones' plane and experiencing Key West with his friend Jimmy Buffett are just some of the places the songwriter-superstar from East Tennessee found himself revisiting to tell the story.

"And after all of it, I can't wait to share all the characters I've met, people who've been behind the scenes, the dead ends and places that maybe seemed like not much with readers," Chesney enthuses. "Because every single step, smile or hard lesson was part of this crazy ride. I had no idea how much I'd remember and learn about how we got here, but I am really excited to share it with No Shoes Nation.

"Whether a Lower Broadway that no longer exists, and almost can't be imagined, or the insane crowds at Chicago's Soldier Field over the last 20 years, I've tried to make this book tour go places that really stuck with us, made us - all of us - into the community we are," he continues. "These stories aren't just postcards from stops along the way, they are love letters to every person or place who was there. It's why the final end papers are a picture from Soldier Field in 2024 with all those people that made it magic."

Adding three more dates, Heart Life Music: the Book Tour will go to Chicago the day after release for an event at the Copernicus Center, presented by The Book Stall. Then Chesney will head to Nashville for two book talks at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater, in partnership with Parnassus Books.

"I wanted to go to the heart of the country, and Chicago sure represents that for me. I wanted to go to the place where all of my music came together, the songwriters and creative community were so generous and encouraging to me. Teaming with Parnassus Books for an event at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, yards from the Turf where I'd played for tips when I arrived, is a dream come true.

"And we were asked to be a headliner for the opening of the Miami Book Fair. I feel like we're going back to the Super Bowl, which when you read the book, you'll get the reference. It's an honor to be part of such a respected and iconic event. And the way I love South Florida - from West Palm Beach's Coral Sky to the Tortuga Music Festival, Miami and the Keys - this is a whole other homecoming."

Joined for freewheeling conversations that explore the story and process by two-time LA Press Club Music Criticism and Entertainment Journalist of the Year and co-author Holly Gleason, Chesney will deep dive into Heart Life Music. Establishing a voice that captured coming of age and living life as fully as possible in the 21st Century, the man the Los Angeles Times called "the people's superstar" wants each event to reflect his unique relationship with No Shoes Nation, the music and anyone seeking inspiration to create their own place in the world.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

7:00PM Copernicus Center

Chicago, IL

Bookseller: The Book Stall

Tickets on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 am ET

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6

5:30PM & 8:00PM Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater

Nashville, TN

Bookseller: Parnassus Books

Tickets on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 am ET

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Miami Book Fair

7:00PM, Chapman Center

Miami Dade College, Downtown Miami, FL

Bookseller: Books & Books

MBF Members only tickets on sale: Friday, Sept 19

General public tickets: Monday, October 13

