Neko Case Delivering 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' This Friday

(ANTI-) Neko Case is releasing her highly anticipated new studio album 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' this Friday. "It's an album that blossoms with awe," Pitchfork beautifully described in a new interview. "

Soundtracking Case's words are windswept arrangements and contagious melodies where baritone guitar, violin swells, and steady percussion crumple up feelings of dread and anxiety." Today, Case shares the sprawling highlight "Rusty Mountain," where the heart of the record seems to live and she declares: "We all deserve better than some love song."

'Neon Grey Midnight Green' album release events, presented in collaboration with Record Store Day, will take place at 100+ independent record stores this weekend. Case also starts her North American tour with a sold-out show at Woodstock's Levon Helm Studios on October 1, and dates to follow include Massey Hall in Toronto, the Beacon Theatre in New York City and The Bellwether in LA.

