Philip Sayce Announces UK Spring Tour

(Noble) Philip Sayce returns in May/June 2026 for a nationwide UK tour fuelled with a brand-new live release and a forthcoming studio album that promises to raise the bar yet again.

In the lead-up to the tour, Sayce drops a unique live version of his anthemic track "Peace Machine," recorded at the legendary Baked Potato in Los Angeles. "The message of Peace Machine rings even louder today than when I first recorded it," says Sayce. "This live take with my band captures the fire, the intensity, and the raw spirit of the song - it sums up so much of what I'm seeing and feeling in the world right now."

But that's just the start. Sayce is deep in the studio between Toronto and Los Angeles, pushing his craft to new levels with a new album that blends raw intensity and refined soul. It's the sound of an artist evolving - and hitting his stride like never before. "This album feels like a homecoming and an evolution all at once - it's full of heart, grit, and everything I've lived since my last release," says Sayce.

Sayce's special guest on the tour is critically acclaimed British guitarist and singer songwriter Tom Moriarty. "Tom's music appeals to fans of Ben Harper, Ray Lamontagne and Van Morrison," says Guitarist magazine.

Sayce is no stranger to guitar accolades. "Philip Sayce stands on the edge of hard rock and psychedelia, slinging guitar riffs past your ears at warped speed," says Rock and Blues Muse.

Philip's 2024 studio album The Wolves Are Coming, received high praise from the UK music press, including interviews and album thumbs up reviews in music magazines including Classic Rock, Guitarist, Guitar Interactive, HRH, R'N'R, Blues Matters, and Blues in Britain.

From blistering fretwork to soul-stirring ballads, Sayce's performances have earned raves from the likes of Blues Matters ("wild, energetic - a full-on experience") and Raw Ramp ("Philip Sayce creates atmospheres with sonic textures. When the mood takes him, Sayce extends his fingers into the heavens and takes fire from the sun. Oh my!").

Backed by bassist Sam Bolle and drummer Bryan Head, Sayce will draw from across his celebrated catalogue - The Wolves Are Coming, Spirit Rising, Peace Machine, Influence, Ruby Electric, and Steamroller - alongside material from the forthcoming 2026 album.

A protege of the late Jeff Healey and a long-time collaborator with Melissa Etheridge, Sayce has shared stages from Montreux Jazz Festival to Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival, leaving audiences stunned and critics scrambling for superlatives. Jon Bon Jovi once summed it up best: "Who the f** is that guitar player? Pretty fabulous, Philip." See the live dates here

Related Stories

Philip Sayce Delivers 'Backstabber'

Philip Sayce And Troy Redfern UK Tour Announced

News > Philip Sayce