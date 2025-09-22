Soul Coughing Extend Reunion Tour With New U.S. Dates

() Due to popular demand, Soul Coughing are getting the band back together for Soul Coughing Still Loves You, an upcoming series of US headline dates beginning December 5 at Columbus, OH's Newport Music Hall. Artist Presales and VIP Packages are available now.

Local Presales begin Wednesday, September 24/Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 am (local). All Presales end Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, September 26 at 10:00 am (local).

oul Coughing Still Loves You will see the four original members of the band - Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) - once again performing songs from across their unique and influential catalog, spanning 1994's genre-defining debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996's Irresistible Bliss, and 1998's third and final studio album, El Oso.

Founded in 1992 after the eclectic collection of musicians that comprise the band first met at New York City's storied Knitting Factory, Soul Coughing merged the disparate sounds of drum & bass, trance, rock & roll, and hip-hop to create their own truly unique strain of music. 2024 saw the band reemerge from a twenty-five-year hiatus for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing, a sold-out US headline run that saw the band performing to packed houses of rapturous fans from coast to coast. The tour was met with critical applause and unprecedented popular demand that saw a number of dates upgraded to larger venues. "The songs sounded as forward-thinking as they did in the '90s," declared Variety of the tour's opening night performance at a sold-out Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA. "For those that care, every one of these shows...just might be one of the best nights ever." "Soul Coughing, in a word, delivered," wrote Glide. "The 21-song setlist digs deep into the band's short-lived yet fruitful career as they fearlessly bounced between their three releases, touching on hits and B-sides alike." Perhaps Philadelphia, PA's WXPN said it best: "It was a moment that truly felt special to witness, experiencing the performance of a band that no one believed would ever reunite on stage... a niche moment in music history."

Soul Coughing further marked the reunion with their first late-night TV appearance since 1998, offering up a celebratory performance of their classic "Super Bon Bon" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that prompted Stereogum to enthuse, "Soul Coughing were fully locked-in... all these years later, absolutely nobody sounds like them, and their form of musical chemistry is so specific."

This spring saw Soul Coughing return to the road for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again, once again selling out shows across North America. To celebrate the tour they said would never happen with the release of their first-ever official live album, LIVE 2024.

DECEMBER

5 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

7 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

9 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

10 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

12 - Chicago, IL - ???

13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

