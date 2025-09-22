Styx To Rock 'Pieces of Eight' In Full At New Las Vegas Residency

(ABC) Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers Styx are already starting to lock in shows for their 2026 tour schedule, which will once again include an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Styx will be performing 1978's "Pieces of Eight" in its entirety, along with the band's classic hits. The shows will be held on January 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31, 2026, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Citi is the official card of Styx's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additional pre-sales run will throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Related Stories

Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary

Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'

STYX Announce New Album 'Circling From Above'

Styx and Kevin Cronin Band To Play Full Albums On Summer Tour

News > Styx