Styx To Rock 'Pieces of Eight' In Full At New Las Vegas Residency

(ABC) Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers Styx are already starting to lock in shows for their 2026 tour schedule, which will once again include an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Styx will be performing 1978's "Pieces of Eight" in its entirety, along with the band's classic hits. The shows will be held on January 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31, 2026, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Citi is the official card of Styx's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Additional pre-sales run will throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.
Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
STYX Announce New Album 'Circling From Above'
Styx and Kevin Cronin Band To Play Full Albums On Summer Tour
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour- Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates- more
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- Sammy Hagar Wants To Be Friends With David Lee Roth- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Heart Life Music Book Tour Dates- Brooks & Dunn To Rock The UK For First Time In 15 Years- Thomas Rhett- more
ZAYN Launching Las Vegas Residency- Absolutely To Join Raye On Tour- Christian McBride Steps Down As Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival- more
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Styx To Rock 'Pieces of Eight' In Full At New Las Vegas Residency
Stryper Announce Christmas Album 'The Greatest Gift of All'
Soul Coughing Extend Reunion Tour With New U.S. Dates
Tamar Berk Playing Special Show With Material Issue
The Compulsions Playing First Show In 10 Years
Philip Sayce Announces UK Spring Tour
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour
Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates