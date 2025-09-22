The Compulsions Playing First Show In 10 Years

() On Tuesday, September 30, The Compulsions hit the stage at Berlin, NYC. This is our first live show in ten years - so you better believe, it's gonna be one helluva night.

Joining Rob onstage are longtime co-conspirators Brian Delaney (New York Dolls) and Alec Morton (Raging Slab), plus Tobin Dale - flying up from Nashville after laying down killer new tracks with us.

But that's not all. Behind the scenes, we've been cookin' up multiple albums' worth of new material. The studios have been buzzing, the cameras have been rolling, and the riffs are greasier than ever.

