Thomas Rhett's 'Ain't A Bad Life' With Jordan Davis is Most Added

(The GreenRoom) As anticipation builds for Thomas Rhett's ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) set for release this Friday (9/26), the multi-Platinum country star is making waves at country radio again with his new single "Ain't A Bad Life" (ft. Jordan Davis).
Country Radio's most added song this week follows 24 career No. Ones, including the album's lead single "Beautiful As You" and three-week chart-topper "After All The Bars Are Closed." "Ain't A Bad Life" was released in July as part of the second addition to ABOUT A WOMAN, and has already garnered praise for being "self aware and musically sharp" (Country Central).
This Friday (9/26) on all streaming platforms, ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) becomes a 25-track set with three final additions-"Water," "Chapter 10" and "On A River"-that bring a fresh dimension of vulnerability and reflective storytelling to what has been called his "paradoxical, risk-taking, label-defying best" (Holler). Kicking off the trio of new songs is an easy-grooving slow jam, with sensual vocals washing over a slinky, lo-fi R&B groove on "Water." With the tender acoustic ballad "Chapter 10," Thomas Rhett reflects on not giving up on a love story when the plot takes a turn. The steady, soulful sway of "On a River," features baritone guitars that match a deep promise to follow love toward a picture-perfect future. Overall, the album's richly-textured tunes outline the passion and promise of true devotion, with all but three co-written by Thomas Rhett himself. A project born of charismatic craftsmanship, feel-good energy and his beloved awestruck romantic authenticity combine in a creative high-water mark, showcasing why he continues to be one of Nashville's most versatile hitmakers.
Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition
Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'
Thomas Rhett Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Fenway Park
Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour- Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates- more
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- Sammy Hagar Wants To Be Friends With David Lee Roth- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Heart Life Music Book Tour Dates- Brooks & Dunn To Rock The UK For First Time In 15 Years- Thomas Rhett- more
ZAYN Launching Las Vegas Residency- Absolutely To Join Raye On Tour- Christian McBride Steps Down As Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival- more
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Styx To Rock 'Pieces of Eight' In Full At New Las Vegas Residency
Stryper Announce Christmas Album 'The Greatest Gift of All'
Soul Coughing Extend Reunion Tour With New U.S. Dates
Tamar Berk Playing Special Show With Material Issue
The Compulsions Playing First Show In 10 Years
Philip Sayce Announces UK Spring Tour
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour
Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates