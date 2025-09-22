Thomas Rhett's 'Ain't A Bad Life' With Jordan Davis is Most Added

(The GreenRoom) As anticipation builds for Thomas Rhett's ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) set for release this Friday (9/26), the multi-Platinum country star is making waves at country radio again with his new single "Ain't A Bad Life" (ft. Jordan Davis).

Country Radio's most added song this week follows 24 career No. Ones, including the album's lead single "Beautiful As You" and three-week chart-topper "After All The Bars Are Closed." "Ain't A Bad Life" was released in July as part of the second addition to ABOUT A WOMAN, and has already garnered praise for being "self aware and musically sharp" (Country Central).

This Friday (9/26) on all streaming platforms, ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) becomes a 25-track set with three final additions-"Water," "Chapter 10" and "On A River"-that bring a fresh dimension of vulnerability and reflective storytelling to what has been called his "paradoxical, risk-taking, label-defying best" (Holler). Kicking off the trio of new songs is an easy-grooving slow jam, with sensual vocals washing over a slinky, lo-fi R&B groove on "Water." With the tender acoustic ballad "Chapter 10," Thomas Rhett reflects on not giving up on a love story when the plot takes a turn. The steady, soulful sway of "On a River," features baritone guitars that match a deep promise to follow love toward a picture-perfect future. Overall, the album's richly-textured tunes outline the passion and promise of true devotion, with all but three co-written by Thomas Rhett himself. A project born of charismatic craftsmanship, feel-good energy and his beloved awestruck romantic authenticity combine in a creative high-water mark, showcasing why he continues to be one of Nashville's most versatile hitmakers.

