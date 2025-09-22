ZAYN Launching Las Vegas Residency

(align) Multi Platinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN is set to kick off 2026 with his highly anticipated return to the stage with his first ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Presented by Live Nation and MGM, the residency will take place across seven nights January 20 through 31, 2026,with a setlist spanning all four of his studio albums. To coincide with the announcement, a helicopter will fly down the Las Vegas Strip announcing the residency this evening. The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for ZAYN as he gears up for his next chapter.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. PT with pre-sales beginning Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. VIP Key presale sign up closes at 10pm PDT on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Most recently, ZAYN released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, via Mercury Records, to critical acclaim and embarked on his first ever solo tour across the U.S., UK and Mexico.

ZAYN AT DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM DATES:

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026

