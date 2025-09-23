4 Non Blondes Announce 2 Intimate Reunion Shows

(BEC) 4 Non Blondes have announced two exclusive club shows in Los Angeles at The Roxy on December 15 and San Francisco at Great American Music Hall December 17.

These performances mark a triumphant homecoming nearly 3 decades in the making and follow the band's widely celebrated reunion and a string of successful festival appearances across the country.

These limited club shows will bring the band back to the cities where it all began, offering both longtime and a new generation of fans the rare chance to experience 4 Non Blondes in an intimate setting. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday September 26 with presales starting Wednesday September 24 and throughout the week.

"4 Non Blondes has been having a great time playing all of these incredible festivals but honestly we are excited to get back to the clubs. It's where every band starts, you figure out what songs people like, learn about your mistakes, how to read the audience, most of all the audience gets a better understanding of who you are in this more intimate setting. My name is Linda Perry and I endorse this quote." - Linda Perry

4 Non Blonde's debut album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, spent more than a year on the Billboard 200 after its release in 1992, going platinum and spawning the anthem, "What's Up?," ubiquitous on MTV at the time and still a rallying cry against those forces of quasi-political control in the name of personal freedom. The song entered the prestigious Spotify Billions Club in November 2024, while the video is currently closing in on 2 billion YouTube views. Despite their meteoric rise, 4 Non Blondes disbanded in 1994, with lead vocalist Linda Perry going from her auspicious start in 4 Non Blondes to a wildly successful career as a songwriter, producer, label owner and, including such platinum records as Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful," Gwen Stefani's "What You Waiting For?" and P!nk's "Get the Party Started."

In 2025, multi-hyphenate songwriter/producer/performer/label owner/mentor/provocateur Linda Perry reunited with her original band 4 Non Blondes, which she first formed in the Bay Area in 1989 in the middle of an earthquake with co-founding bassist Christa Hillhouse. The two have now joined with drummer Dawn Richardson and guitarist Roger Rocha, both members of the original touring band, for first time in more than 33 years. "I put my feelers out into the universe," said Perry about the reunion. "Playing some songs with 4 Non Blondes just seemed like a fun thing to do, in a way it hadn't before now. I've been behind the scenes for far too long. I want to step out to be the artist I am. I'm just open to all the possibilities that I've created around me. I manifest things all the time."

Perry set up a rehearsal in San Francisco, which she deemed "awkward at first," but after getting together and playing, it proved promising enough for Linda to write "a bunch of new songs, revisit some old ones, and bam, we have an album. It's really that simple. They're all phenomenal players and now they get a chance to show that. I couldn't ask for a better band to play these songs." 4 Non Blondes have confirmed that they will release a new studio album in 2026, their first new material since their acclaimed debut Bigger, Better, Faster, More!

