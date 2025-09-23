Amanda Shires Shares New Single 'Lately'

(BTPR) Amanda Shires has released her latest new track, "Lately." On Friday, September 26th Amanda drops her anticipated new album Nobody's Girl, on ATO Records.

Co-written by Amanda and keyboardist Peter Levin, "Lately" flirts with optimism in the face of soul-searching. As Amanda explains, "It's about that in-between place where you're not okay, but you're not falling apart either...you're just wandering, looking for something to hold on to. It's cinematic but grounded. It's fighting the blues with more blues and searching the sky for a silver lining."

"Lately" follows the first two singles to be unveiled from Nobody's Girl including "A Way It Goes" and "Piece Of Mind" which was the most added track at Americana radio upon its release. The song is also garnering strong support at Triple A radio with over 20 stations playing the track in cities including Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Boston and more. Of the new music, The New York Times noted, " while the pain is still vivid, so is her determination to leave it behind," while The Tennessean said the songwriting is "universally relatable," Rolling Stone added it's "brutally honest and forthcoming." Relix called "Piece of Mind" "powerful" and Brooklyn Vegan described "A Way It Goes" as "cinematic."

Produced by Lawrence Rothman, Nobody's Girl is a deeply personal body of work. The confessional collection of songs deals in themes of heartbreak and loss, resilience, self-discovery and empowerment. The album was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, with Fred Eltringham and Julian Dorio on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, Peter Levin on keys, Zach Setchfield on guitar, and Rothman on guitar as well. Amanda also tracked at Rothman Recorders in Los Angeles, CA, with Jay Bellerose (drums), Pino Palladino (bass), Jimbo Hart (bass), Joe Kennedy (piano, guitar), and Rothman again on guitar. In addition to the fiddle, Amanda can also be heard playing tenor guitar and ukulele.

Amanda is currently supporting Aly & AJ on an extensive North American tour and will also join the Allman Betts Family Revival tour later this fall. There are also select headline shows and in-store appearances announced - see below for all tour dates.

TOUR DATES

*With Aly & AJ

+ Headline Shows

# With Allman Betts Family Revival

Sept 25 -Portland, OR - Music Millennium (In-Store)

September 25 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

Sept 26 - Seattle, WA- Easy Street (In-store)

September 26 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre*

September 27 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre*

September 29 - Spokane WA - The District Bar +

September 30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

October 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union*

October 2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

October 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre*

October 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre*

October 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory*

October 8 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre*

October 10 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed*

October 11 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*

October 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre*

October 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

October 15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

October 16 - Amherst, MA - The Drake +

October 17 - New York, NY - Terminal 5*

October 18 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios +

October 19 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner*

October 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

October 22 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem*

October 23 - Raleigh, NC - Motorco Music Hall +

October 24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

October 25 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE*

October 26 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*

October 28 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater*

October 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

October 30 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa +

October 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

November 1 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre*

November 2 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory*

November 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre*

November 5 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by The Bay*

November 7 - Chico, CA -- Tackle Box +

November 8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield*

November 9 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre*

December 3 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinmans Music Hall #

December 4 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre #

December 5 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre #

December 7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

December 10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theater #

December 11 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Theater #

December 13 - Ft Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theater #

December 14 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall #

December 16 - San An Tonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts #

December 18 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences #

