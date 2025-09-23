Architects Score Their First Active Rock No. 1 With 'Everything Ends'

(PAA) Architects have achieved a major career milestone, claiming their first #1 at U.S. Active Rock Radio with their single "Everything Ends" from their 11th studio album, The Sky, The Earth & All Between, released February 28th via Epitaph Records.

The single has already racked up over 25 million streams, underscoring the band's growing impact on both fans and radio alike. This accomplishment surpasses their previous top U.S. radio hit, "Animals", which reached #6 on MediaBase and #5 on Billboard Rock Airplay in 2021, marking a steady rise in Architects' American presence. Meanwhile, The Sky, The Earth & All Between has sold over 80,000 album units, further solidifying the album's success.

Produced by Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon, Poppy, House of Protection), the album has been widely praised for its ambitious soundscapes and dynamic songwriting. Alongside "Everything Ends," standout singles including "Seeing Red" (#13 Spotify Viral 50 US) and "Curse" (featured in WWE 2K25), have solidified Architects as one of the most vital forces in modern metal.

From their early days playing pub shows in Brighton to sharing stages with legends like Metallica and Linkin Park, Architects have consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music. The Sky, The Earth & All Between represents a bold evolution, fusing ferocious energy, intricate melodies, and emotional depth - a signature sound that has now earned them their first American radio chart-topper. After delivering a high-octane U.S. tour this past fall, the band is now preparing for upcoming dates across Europe and Australia.

