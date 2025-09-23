Bahamas Releases 'The Bridge' Video

(Republic) Acclaimed artist Bahamas (a.k.a. Afie Jurvanen) is set to release the genre-blending new recording, My Second Last Album on October 24th via Brushfire Records. Today, the award-winning, Canadian singer/songwriter/guitarist releases the video for his vibrant and soulful new track "The Bridge," co-written with M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger. The light-hearted clip features a playful Jurvanen and his family hanging out on the picturesque Nova Scotia shoreline.

For 2023's highly praised, classic country-leaning Bootcut, Jurvanen went to Nashville to record with some of Music City's finest players. For My Second Last Album, he simplified the process and chose to stay home in Nova Scotia and casually record some songs with no agenda. He teamed up with co-producer and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Van Tassel at his intimate DreamDate Studio, a backyard shed barely big enough to house the equipment and the two musicians. The two played every instrument and allowed themselves the freedom to follow Jurvanen's songs wherever they lead. The result of the easy-going recording process is an album filled with a unique warmth and charm while encapsulating the signature style Bahamas fans have come to love.

After two decades in Toronto's lively scene, Jurvanen relocated with his family to rural Nova Scotia for a simpler life without the big city distractions. That lifestyle seeps into the album's lyrical tone and relaxed vibe. Jurvanen explores life as a father ("Only Inspiration"), husband ("Shadows"), immigrant's son ("In Country"), ever-evolving human ("Ready For A New Thing") and a free-spirited soul ("Feels So Good") - awake to the world with a keen sense of perspective.

Through the release of six album, Bahamas has garnered a passionate fanbase in North America and overseas. Bahamas' biggest streaming track "Lost In The Light" has garnered close to 230 million plays, while "All The Time" has over 130 million. 2020's Sad Hunk won the Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year. Bahamas has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS Saturday Morning, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's "PlayAtHome" series.

