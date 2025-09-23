Bowling For Soup Share 'Ridiculous (Live and Hungover)'

(The Syndicate) Last month, pop-punk legends Bowling For Soup announced a brand new live album in celebration of the triumphant 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, A Hangover You Don't Deserve.

Recorded during their huge sold out February 2025 UK tour in Manchester, A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live) brings the anniversary tour to Bowling For Soup fans all across the world in its full glory. The live album includes all the between song banter that is the cornerstone of any live Bowling For Soup experience. A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live) will be released on October 24 via the bands' own Brando/Que-So Records.

Frontman Jaret Reddick previously discussed the initial decision to take the 20th anniversary of "Hangover" on the road and to then make it into a live album, "I remember being terrified as the 20th anniversary of this album approached. We would have to learn all 18 songs...at least half of which we hadn't played since recording the album. But as we started plowing away through the album, the magic came back. It was such a good time in our lives and our career making this monster! I hope that comes across on this live recording. I sure feel like it does."

After the initial album announcement, Jaret, Gary and Rob offered up a first taste of the live "Hangover" experience, releasing the much loved A-Hole as a single. Now, the band is back again with the second track & video off the upcoming record, "Ridiculous (Live and Hungover)".

"This one was such a journey from a vocal standpoint. I really don't sing in that lower register a lot and I was pretty self conscious about it. Not sure why. Different is "different" I guess", Jaret explains, and continues, "Anyhoo, on this live version, I forgot to even tell Matthew that we were recording the show to release as an album! Haha. Luckily he was cool with it...after the fact!"

