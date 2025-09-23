Cartel To Livestream Hometown Show

(BPM) Alternative rock band Cartel is excited to announce that they have teamed up with VEEPS to livestream their upcoming hometown show from Masquerade (Heaven) in Atlanta, taking place on October 25th. Tickets for the upcoming livestream are available now here.
The performance will mark the conclusion of Cartel's anniversary tour celebrating 20 years of their hit album Chroma, which kicked off last week in Charlotte and features upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and more.
Cartel recently released Chroma - 2025, a rerecorded version of album celebrating its 20th anniversary. Featuring hit singles including "Honestly" and "Say Anything (Else)", Chroma debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and has widely been regarded as one of the best pop punk albums of all time. Fans can experience the record in a whole new way - including new guest vocals from Cassadee Pope (Hey Monday) - now with Chroma - 2025.
