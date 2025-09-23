.

Coi Leray Reveals 'Pink Money' Video' Featuring G Herbo and Bktherula

09-23-2025
(Epic) Coi Leray charged headfirst into her Pink Sweatsuits era earlier this month with the release of her new single, "Pink Money," featuring G Herbo and Bktherula. Today, she's unleashed the song's official music video, co-starring both featured artists and shot in New York City.

The rambunctious energy that comprises Coi's new single translates effortlessly to screen in the "Pink Money" video, as Coi paces the feature heaving stacks of pink hundreds into the sky and letting them pepper the NYC streets, which she traverses through the night with her co-stars Herbo and Bktherula. From project hallways to the strip club, Coi makes an indelible mark on the night's scenery as she formally introduces the Pink Sweatsuits campaign.

Following her first release of the year, February's What Happened to Forever? EP, Coi has switched gears in the waning days of summer. What Happened to Forever? a painstaking account of love lost inspired by true events, has given way to an edgier and more exuberant chapter of Coi's 2025, which began with her new deal with Epic Records.

