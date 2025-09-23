Daniel Caesar Recruits Bon Iver For New Single 'Moon'

(Orienteer) After recently announcing his forthcoming album Son Of Spergy, Daniel Caesar shares new single "Moon" featuring Bon Iver. Alongside the new single, he unveils the album's official tracklisting, which also includes features from Sampha, Blood Orange, Yebba, 646yf4t, and his own father, Norwill Simmonds, whose influence on Daniel remains a central theme of the forthcoming project.

One of two songs written alongside and featuring acclaimed artist Bon Iver, "Moon" joins his previously released singles "Have A Baby (With Me)" and "Call On Me," where, in contrast to the latter's upbeat tempo, the single sees the singer-songwriter expertly create an intimate yet celestial soundscape.

Due October 24th via Republic Records, Son Of Spergy was first teased with a video letter shared on socials and discussed in Daniel's Billboard cover story. In conversation with Tyler, The Creator for Billboard, the two discuss Daniel's career to date, their creative relationship (especially as it pertains to Daniel's extensive work across Tyler's 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA), what fans can expect from Son Of Spergy and more.

Earlier this year, Daniel joined forces close friend and collaborator Rex Orange County for a special two-track bundle, "Rearrange My World / There's A Field (That's Only Yours)." More recently, Daniel was featured on "The Field," from Blood Orange's forthcoming album Essex Honey, alongside Caroline Polachek, Tariq Al-Sabir, and The Durutti Column, and contributed songwriting, backing vocals, and production to "DEVOTION" featuring Dijon on Justin Bieber's critically acclaimed new album, SWAG.

1. Rain Down (Feat. Sampha)

2. Have A Baby (With Me)

3. Call On Me

4. Baby Blue (Feat. Norwill Simmonds)

5. Root Of All Evil

6. Who Knows

7. Moon (Feat. Bon Iver)

8. Touching God (Feat. Yebba & Blood Orange)

9. Sign Of The Times

10. Emily's Song

11. No More Loving (On Women I Don't Love) (Feat. 656yf4t)

12. Sins Of The Father (Feat. Bon Iver)

