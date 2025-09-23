Devo, Yungblud, Daryl Hall On New Season Of Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others Podcast

(The Oriel Company) Acclaimed podcast series, "The Magnificent Others," hosted by GRAMMY Award-winning frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, is well underway with an exciting new season, including interviews with acclaimed guests such as Daryl Hall, Yungblud, and a live-recorded episode featuring the seminal band DEVO.

The season continued this past week with a not-to-be-missed conversation with Daryl Hall, as he and Corgan took a dive into Hall's career, creative process, and the evolution of rock and soul across decades. Their conversation continues with a second episode releasing this Wednesday on September 24th. YUNGBLUD is set to join the show later this month, bringing his high-energy perspective on music and culture in what promises to be one of the show's most dynamic episodes yet.

On a recent episode recorded live at Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop and Art Studio in Chicago, Billy was joined by DEVO for a candid live conversation where they traded stories about everything from the genius of Neil Young's Human Highway to the rise of MTV and how AI might be the most DEVO tool yet.

"The Magnificent Others" brings listeners face-to-face with world-renowned artists, innovative entrepreneurs, trailblazing scientists, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what's possible. Prior guests on the show have included KISS legend Gene Simmons, Zakk Wylde, Corey Feldman, Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi), Tom Morello, Sharon Osborne, and Pat Benatar. Through in-depth, candid conversations, all captured on camera in a unique, engaging way, Billy and his guests peel back the layers of success in captivating in-person interviews, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and pivotal moments that shaped their journeys and defined their paths.

Related Stories

Billy Corgan Hosts Machina Weekend At Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop

My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan

Billy Corgan Pens Emotional Tribute To Black Sabbath

Billy Corgan Helps The Vinyl Guide Celebrate 500 Episodes

News > Billy Corgan