Igorrr Unleashes 'DAEMONI' Video

(Atom Splitter) French multi-instrumentalist and producer Gautier Serre has been operating under the name Igorrr for 20 years now, yet each new record still resounds with a startling freshness and radical vitality. Steadfastly unclassifiable fifth album AMEN maintains this impact, blindsiding the listener with a new set of exploratory curveballs and continuing to surprise and unnerve even the most attuned enthusiast.

The record features guest appearances from by Scott Ian (Anthrax), Trey Spruance (Mr. Bungle), and Mike Leon (Soulfly) Today, Igorrr drops the video for "DAEMONI."

"The Earth has a demon inside it," the artist states. "The bright side attempted to convert it but didn't succeed, and the gong marked the end of all hope. You can hear the demon's heart. You can hear the ceremony for it to wake up. You can hear the mud and the dirt. You can also hear, with such great strength, the bright side of life fighting before it was destroyed by evil."

Related Stories

News > Igorrr