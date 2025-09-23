Joanne Shaw Taylor Launching U.S. Spring Tour

(PPR) Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a new run of U.S. headline dates for Spring 2026. Kicking off March 18th in Skokie, IL, the tour will bring Joanne's powerhouse live show to fans across the East Coast and Southeast, including stops in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and more.

A special artist pre-sale will go live at 10am local time today (9/23), followed by venue pre-sales on Wednesday, September 24th. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 26th at 10am local time.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Joanne's Black & Gold (Deluxe Edition), which added three new acoustic recordings to her most critically acclaimed album to date - including the title track "Black & Gold (Acoustic)," released earlier this month. A stripped-down, soul-baring version of her blues-gospel interpretation of Sam Sparro's pop hit, the acoustic single showcases Joanne's gift for emotional reinterpretation and raw storytelling.

The Deluxe Edition also features newly recorded acoustic versions of fan favorites "Grayer Shade Of Blue" and "Hold Of My Heart," continuing a run of singles that peel back the layers of Joanne's songwriting and offer fans an intimate look at the album's emotional core. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), the original Black & Gold album blends blues, soul, Americana, and cinematic pop - and was widely praised as a career-defining moment.

"Black & Gold" was already a standout moment on the original album, praised for its emotional depth and musical transformation. The acoustic version peels away the layers, spotlighting Joanne's expressive voice and delicate guitar work. With lyrics like "If you're not really here, then I don't wanna be either," the track becomes a raw meditation on presence, purpose, and cosmic longing.

Classic Rock hailed Black & Gold as "a 9/10," while Powerplay Magazine praised its "pop appeal and smoothness." Guitarist magazine noted it "reinforces Joanne's place in the firmament of today's brightest stars," and American Blues Scene called it "a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne's artistry."

The 2026 Spring U.S. Tour adds to Joanne's busiest touring year yet, following a U.S. Spring 2025 run, summer festival appearances, and her ongoing Fall 2025 tours across the U.S. and Europe. Known for her fierce guitar work, smoky vocals, and emotionally charged performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a live show that blends new material, fan favorites, and timeless blues.

2025 Fall European Tour

September 24 - Bath, UK - The Forum

September 25 - York, UK - York Barnican

September 27 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall

September 28 - Eastbourne, UK - Devonshire Park Theatre

September 30 - Arnhem, NL - Luxor Live

October 1 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013

October 3 - Leipzig, DE - The Anchor

October 4 - Torgau, DE - Cultural Action Project Torgau (Kulturbastion)

October 5 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater

October 7 - Mainz, DE - Kulturzentrum

October 9 - London, UK - Cadogan Hall

2025 Fall U.S. Tour

October 17 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center

October 18 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

October 19 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre

October 21 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre

October 22 - Raleigh, NC - Fletcher Opera Theater

October 24 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium

October 25 - Savannah, GA - District Live

October 27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 28 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre

October 30 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

October 31 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate

November 1 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts

November 3 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

November 4 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

November 7 - West Bend, WI - The Bend Theater

November 8 - Viroqua, WI - Historic Temple Theatre

November 9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway Theater

November 11 - Madison, WI - Atwood Music Hall

November 13 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

November 14 - St. Louis - Delmar Hall

November 16 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

2026 Spring U.S. Tour*

March 18 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center

March 20 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

March 21 - Pittsford, NY - Beston Hall

March 22 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

March 24 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

March 25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

March 27 - State College, PA - The State Theatre

March 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

March 29 - Oakmont, PA - The Oaks Theater

April 2 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre

April 3 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center

April 4 - Cornelius, NC - Cain Center for the Arts

April 7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

April 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

April 10 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

* Announced today!

