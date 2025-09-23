Korn's See You On The Other Side Getting Special 20th Anniversary Reissue

(Atom Splitter) Tempo Music is thrilled to be launching a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe 2xLP vinyl for the iconic hard rock band Korn's See You On The Other Side album. The package will be released in three different variants, with exclusive offerings from Korn's webstore (blue/red blended), Hot Topic (orange/violet blended), and indie record stores (magenta cloudy), in addition to a standard black vinyl, available across retailers.

SYOTOS was the band's seventh studio album, released in December 2005, and features the fan-favorite renowned hits "Twisted Transistor" and "Coming Undone." The album was certified RIAA Platinum in 2006.

The official vinyl release commemorates the album's 20th anniversary by featuring the bonus track "Last Legal Drug," which will be released on all DSPs as part of a digital deluxe album on November 21, ahead of the official 20th anniversary on December 6. The song was previously only available on the Deluxe CD.

Tempo acquired a majority stake in the master recordings and compositions of albums Untitled and See You On The Other Side in 2021. In 2023, Tempo released a limited edition vinyl package to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Untitled, with a glow-in-the-dark jacket and a special edition variant.

"Tempo takes great responsibility and honor in partnering with artists to provide fans engaging ways to consume these iconic catalogs. We're excited to celebrate this milestone with Korn by officially bringing this seminal album to vinyl and "Last Legal Drug" to streaming platforms so fans old and new can enjoy the band's incredible work," the company states.

