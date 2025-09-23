Louisa Stancioff Shares Cover Of 'Look At Miss Ohio'

(Yep Roc Records) Indie folk singer/songwriter Louisa Stancioff releases an electrifying take on Gillian Welch and David Rawlings' beloved 2007 classic "Look at Miss Ohio," accompanied by its official music video, produced by the Department of Sound & Vision in Rockland, ME.

Of the song, Stancioff offers, "I started covering this song when I was on tour opening for Blitzen Trapper last summer. They wanted to invite me on stage to sing a song during their set, and we quickly found that Gillian Welch was a mutual favorite artist. I grew up listening to Gillian Welch, and she has had a large influence on my songwriting and music style. I'd say she is one of the best and most prolific songwriters in my lifetime. So we all agreed to play it together on the second or third show, and from then on, every night of the tour when Blitzen Trapper would graciously invite me up on stage, I'd start singing the first line of Miss Ohio and the crowd would go wild. It became clear that this song was special to a lot of people. My friend Spencer Albee saw a video of one such show and said we MUST record this cover. We wanted it to be big, loud, moody and energetic, and I'd say that is pretty much how it turned out."

Drawing sonic influences from Big Thief, The Beatles, and Welch herself, Stancioff's pure and passionate take on "Look At Miss Ohio" was produced and mixed by Spencer Albee and arranged by Stancioff, who transforms the spare original into a sweeping, bold, and energetic rendering. Her widely acclaimed Yep Roc Records album, When We Were Looking, was hailed by No Depression as "one of the finest albums of 2024 and an absolutely stunning artistic debut."

Beginning October 1 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC, Stancioff hits the road for a six-date tour, making stops in Decatur, GA, Nashville, Columbus, Louisville and a hometown show in Rockland, ME.

Louisa Stancioff Tour Dates

October 1 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC*

October 2 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA*

October 3 - Bobby's Idle Hour - Nashville, TN

October 4 - Charlie's Stage - Columbus, OH*

October 5 - Monarch Music - Louisville, KY*

October 15 - Luce Spirits - Rockland, ME^

November 21 - One Longfellow Square - Portland, ME~

*w/Jenny Owen Youngs

^w/Lyle De Vitri

~w/Suitcase Junket

