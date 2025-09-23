Maps Shares 'Chapter Two' From Lost Album

(MUTE) Maps, aka James Chapman, has opened the second chapter of his long-lost horror soundtrack, Welcome To The Tudor Gate, out on Mute on October 31, 2025 with the release of "Chapter Two" video.

The album was recorded back in 2014 and lost until now. He explains, "Inspired by a film that I was never able to trace, I set out to create a mysterious, strange and uneasy soundtrack, with a nod to the fantastical. I imagined a protagonist venturing into a foreboding land of immense forests, filled with mysterious beings - where magic is real and witchcraft is feared."

Welcome To The Tudor Gate is James Chapman's soundtrack to a half-remembered film, watched late into the night and forgotten for years until nebulous stills and scenes came back into his mind, so, to fill in the gaps, he decided to create its soundtrack.

The album is a 40-minute piece, separated into "chapters." It flows together with no gaps, following the film's hero throughout their journey. "Chapter Two" is an immersive voyage further into the world of the Tudor Gate. The tempo increases slowly throughout, eventually evolving into a triumphant cascade of music and magic.

He goes on to expand, "The 'Tudor Gate' of the title was originally envisaged to be a 'community' or 'cult', influenced by films like Blood On Satan's Claw and The Wicker Man. The music itself is influenced by '60s and '70s horror soundtracks to films by Dario Argento and John Carpenter but also to writers like H.P Lovecraft and the world of 'weird fiction'."

Welcome To The Tudor Gate - we hope that you will never leave...

