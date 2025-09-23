Neah McMeen Embraces History of Tennessee with Performance at Two Rivers Mansion

(PLA) On a comfortable September Saturday evening, rising singer/songwriter Neah McMeen lent her voice in support of the preservation of the newly refurbished ($4.5 million) Two Rivers Mansion-one of Middle Tennessee's most significant historic homes-by performing at the estate kicking off the Music at the Mansion series.

Expanding her horizons, Neah took to the stage on the mansion's veranda to open for the Moonlighters Big Band, performing to a lively, all-ages crowd spread across the mansion's lawn. Her set included her viral hit "Bitter" along with two newly written songs, "Unexpectedly," co-written with Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Deborah Allen and "Too Good For You," co-written with Lisa Brokop and Mary Sue Englund.

"We are thrilled Neah McMeen was able to join our Music at the Mansion event, showcasing her young talent in a beautiful historic setting," says Jeff Syracuse, President-elect Friends of Two Rivers. "Her performance helped make the night even more special."

Before taking the stage, Neah took time to appreciate the spectacular history and grandeur of Two Rivers Mansion, reflecting on its legacy as one of Nashville's cultural treasures.

This performance continues a year of remarkable growth for the 21-year-old newcomer to Nashville. With success from trending singles like "God Knows Where," "Girls Cry in Cars," and "Bitter," Neah has built momentum through live performances at the the CMA Music Festival, Williamson County Fair, the 34th annual Bluegrass Along the Harpeth, giving back to veterans at the VFW, and Debi Champion's acclaimed Songwriter Nights at the Commodore Grille. "Neah McMeen is always welcome to play the Commodore Grille," said Champion. "Thank you for sharing your talent."

In addition to her performances, Neah has been sharpening her songwriting craft, collaborating with respected writers including Deborah Allen, Juno Award winner Lisa Brokop, and Emmy-winning writer/producer Trey Bruce. "I was pleasantly surprised to write with Neah," Bruce noted. "She brings a seriousness to the craft."

Looking ahead, in the coming months Neah will be releasing new acoustic versions of her four previously released singles, "Bitter," "Lonely Night," "Girls Cry In Cars," and "God Knows Where." Neah will also continue to write and perform around Nashville, with an upcoming in the round performance scheduled for December 2, 2025, as part of the 19 Miles to Music Row series-one of the nation's longest-running songwriter rounds.

