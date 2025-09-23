Nightshift Slingshot Announce Debut EP

(KLM) Nightshift Slingshot-Adrian Simon (Ade / Midnight Pizza fame) and Jesse Bielenberg (Alto Palo)-will release their debut EP October 3 exclusively on Bandcamp, and October 10 everywhere, except Spotify.
They can tell you the rest: "In the beginning of 2025, we embarked on an arena tour of Europe as the supporting band for a close friend who was opening for an international pop star. For six weeks, we traveled largely under the cover of darkness on a nightliner called "Big Suze," following a tightly-run schedule kept by a man named Peebs. Midway through the tour, we hatched an ambitious plan-write a song a day. Unbeknownst to anyone, a thyroid band silently began to occupy the stage.
"The songs on Live in Europe were written in six single afternoons, on Big Suze, and in shared hotel rooms across Germany, France, England, Holland, and Switzerland. They were recorded two months later over the course of six more days in Texas, with engineer and drummer Ariel Shafir.
"To overcome the post-queso slump and continue working into the wee hours of the Wimberly mornings, we adopted an evening ritual-a critically-timed blast of caffeine we dubbed a "nightshift slingshot." -Adrian & Jesse
