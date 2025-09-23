Opeth Returning To North America For New Tour

(CSM) Opeth are preparing to return across the Atlantic to bring their fearless 14th studio album to stages across North America. The critically acclaimed The Last Will And Testament (released on November 22, 2024 through Moderbolaget / Reigning Phoenix Music), saw frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt return to growling vocal territory for the first time in 16 years. The Last Will And Testament North American Tour Part 2 will begin in February 2026.

OPETH's return to North America follows a busy 2025 schedule including their summer festival run, the second proper European leg of their The Last Will And Testament tour in Autumn, and a 9-date journey to Australia, New Zealand and Japan throughout November.

The Last Will And Testament is gripping from start to finish, jaw-dropping inside and out, representing some of OPETH's finest material to date. Just as OPETH welcomed many into its distressed arms over the years, the Swedes again deliver on the promise that great music always tells a compelling story - this time with growls we had not heard since the 2008 Watershed.

OPETH's 14th album was written by Åkerfeldt, with lyrics conferred with Klara Ronnqvist Fors (THE HEARD, ex-CRUCIFIED BARBARA). The Last Will And Testament was co-produced by Åkerfeldt and Stefan Boman (GHOST, THE HELLACOPTERS), engineered by Boman, Joe Jones (KILLING JOKE, ROBERT PLANT), and OPETH, with Boman, Åkerfeldt, and the rest of the band mixing at Atlantis and Hammerthorpe Studios in Stockholm. The strings on The Last Will And Testament were arranged by Åkerfeldt and Dave Stewart (EGG, KHAN) and conducted by Stewart at Angel Studios in London. Not one to miss a beat, visual artist Travis Smith returns to the fold, crafting his 11th cover, a haunting 'photograph' reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's infamous Overlook Hotel photograph. Miles Showell (ABBA, QUEEN) also revisits mastering and vinyl lacquer cutting at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Last Will And Testament North American Tour Part 2, 2026

05.02.2026 US - Montclair, The Wellmont Theater

06.02.2026 US - Boston, Orpheum Theatre

07.02.2026 US - Philadelphia, The Filmore Philadelphia

10.02.2026 US - Detroit, Masonic Jack White Theatre

11.02.2026 US - Chicago, Riviera Theatre

12.02.2026 US - St-Louis, The Pageant

14.02.2026 US - Dallas, The Bomb Factory

15.02.2026 US - Houston, Bayou Music Center

16.02.2026 US - San Antonio, Majestic Theatre

18.02.2026 US - Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Center

20.02.2026 US - Las Vegas, The Pearl

21.02.2026 US - Riverside, Riverside Municipal Auditorium

22.02.2026 US - Sacramento, Channel 24

24.02.2026 US - Seattle, Paramount Theatre

25.02.2026 CA - Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

