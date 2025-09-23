Russell Dickerson Stays At No. 1 With 'Happen To Me'

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson claims the top spot again this week with his smash hit "Happen to Me" staying at No. 1 on Country Aircheck/MediaBase and the Billboard Country Charts.
Since its release, the "lighthearted" (MusicRow) track has amassed over 207 million global streams, earned RIAA Platinum certification, and spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway, as well as the Canada and UK Country Radio charts.
It continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100 and is breaking into pop formats-already reaching the Top 20 on Hot AC and entering the Top 40 across all genres at No. 31. The single comes from Dickerson's highly acclaimed new album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, which showcases his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and high-energy country hits.
Over the weekend, Dickerson kicked off Round Three of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR with sold-out shows in Wallingford, CT, and Philadelphia, PA. Known for delivering chart-topping hits, high-energy performances, and unforgettable live moments, the tour continues this fall across arenas and amphitheaters. Tickets are available now at RussellDickerson.com. Additionally, the "rising star" (Vulture) will take the party overseas as he joins C2C's Three-Day Festival, taking the stage in Glasgow, London and Belfast, running March 13-15, 2026.
