Tears For Fears' 'Songs From The Big Chair' Expanded For 40th Anniversary

(UMe) Tears For Fears' multi-platinum-selling second album, Songs From The Big Chair, will be reissued in multiple formats on November 14, marking its 40th anniversary and celebrating its enduring impact.

Originally released on February 25, 1985, Songs From The Big Chair became a global sensation, topping the US charts and spawning five hit singles: "Mothers Talk," "Shout," "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," "Head Over Heels," and "I Believe." The album captured a perfect intersection of pop accessibility, sharp lyricism, guitar power, and new-wave innovation.

To mark its Ruby Anniversary, UMe will unveil a range of special editions, including a limited edition 2LP Transparent Red vinyl featuring the original unused artwork and tracks previously unavailable on vinyl, a 3CD deluxe set, a limited edition 1LP Coke Bottle Clear vinyl, and a limited 1LP picture disc.

The album's influence cannot be underestimated and continues to resonate with new audiences. Everybody Wants To Rule The World has been covered by Lorde for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and featured in Guardians of the Galaxy (as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind ride at Walt Disney World), Despicable Me 4, and The Lego Batman Movie, among many others.

Formed in Bath in 1981, Tears For Fears-Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards)-have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. In 2021, they were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the Ivor Novello Awards. Today, the band continues to perform to sold-out audiences around the globe, including their Las Vegas residency.

