The Women Of Country Celebrates 10 Years With Unforgettable Anniversary Show

(FSM) Last Thursday, The Women of Country celebrated its 10-year anniversary with their biggest show yet at 3rd & Lindsley. Over 150 people filled the room with love and support, showcasing the powerful community the country news outlet has built.

Hosted by founder Nicole Marchesi and iHeartRadio's Brooke Taylor, the evening brought together a lineup of artists who have been integral to the journey. Alli Walker, Kaylee Rose, Jenna Davis, Sophia Scott, Hailey Verhaalen, Jacquie Roar, Sarah Morey and Tezza shared the stage in a writer's round style.

"What an incredible way to celebrate 10 years of The Women of Country. I'm so grateful for everyone who came out, your support means the world. A decade down, and the best is still ahead!" said Nicole Marchesi, Founder of The Women of Country.

In the first artist round, Hailey Verhaalen encouraged the audience to follow their dreams with "Dreamcatcher." Sarah Morey honored a hometown inspiration with "Harley," while Jacquie Roar stunned with her powerhouse vocals on "Til the Gas Runs Out," and Jenna Davis had the crowd hanging on every word with her song "Kiss and Tell."

Round two opened with Tezza, who stripped it down beautifully on "'89 Airstream." Kaylee Rose charmed the room with "Love Makes You Blind," Sophia Scott offered a heartfelt preview of her upcoming song "Lifeboat," and Alli Walker, with her signature bagpipes, had the room singing along to "I Saw the Devil."

The night was a heartfelt reminder of the organization's roots in the Tomatogate era and its ongoing mission to champion female voices in country music. From the stories told on stage to the energy in the crowd, the show embodied a decade's worth of resilience, connection, and celebration. We can't wait to see what The Women of Country will accomplish in the decade to come!

