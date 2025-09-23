Watch Corrosion Of Conformity Jam Free's 'Fire and Water'

(Nuclear Blast) American heavy metal icons Corrosion Of Conformity are back with a special rendition of 'Fire And Water' by English rock band, Free! The classic track was originally released in 1970 on the album of the same name.
Corrosion Of Conformity's version came spontaneously in the studio during some downtime while recording their forthcoming new full-length, set for release next year, and serves as the first of the Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions, a special collection of jammed out interpretations of songs by some of the band's favorite artists.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan: "When we were tracking this record, we had a very cool space set up where we would essentially hang in the large room with everything mic'd and everything we needed, including a turntable and a bunch of our favorite records, which we would play and chill out between takes. We were hanging together, and I pulled out a Free album and 'Fire And Water' popped up. [Drummer] Stanton [Moore] jumped up immediately and said, 'Who the f*** is that!?.' He had never heard it before. We were baffled, but it was awesome to us that he had never heard it. He said, 'let's cut that!' I said, 'man, that's friggin' Free and kind of like holy ground that you don't f*** with.' But we started thinking about it and damn Stanton charted it out like the drum wizard he is. I said, 'I can't sing like that, man. He's the king.' Someone in the room said, 'just sing it like you,' so we went for it and had a blast doing it. It was a nice fun break from the recording. It's nothing too serious, just a bunch of fellas leaning into it, loving the rock. It's an exercise in restraint. Hope y'all dig it."
Ryan Adams Tributes Pepper Keenan's Father With 'Clean My Wounds' Cover
Corrosion Of Conformity Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic
Corrosion Of Conformity Announce US Headline Tour
Ministry Tap Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity For Rescheduled Tour
News > Corrosion Of Conformity
My Chemical Romance Launching The Black Parade 2026 Tour- Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates- more
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- Sammy Hagar Wants To Be Friends With David Lee Roth- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Heart Life Music Book Tour Dates- Brooks & Dunn To Rock The UK For First Time In 15 Years- Thomas Rhett- more
ZAYN Launching Las Vegas Residency- Absolutely To Join Raye On Tour- Christian McBride Steps Down As Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival- more
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Alex Van Halen Surprised Sammy Hagar
4 Non Blondes Announce 2 Intimate Reunion Shows
Cartel To Livestream Hometown Show
Opeth Returning To North America For New Tour
Architects Score Their First Active Rock No. 1 With 'Everything Ends'
Korn's See You On The Other Side Getting Special 20th Anniversary Reissue
Tears For Fears' 'Songs From The Big Chair' Expanded For 40th Anniversary
Devo, Yungblud, Daryl Hall On New Season Of Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others Podcast