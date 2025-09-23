Watch Corrosion Of Conformity Jam Free's 'Fire and Water'

(Nuclear Blast) American heavy metal icons Corrosion Of Conformity are back with a special rendition of 'Fire And Water' by English rock band, Free! The classic track was originally released in 1970 on the album of the same name.

Corrosion Of Conformity's version came spontaneously in the studio during some downtime while recording their forthcoming new full-length, set for release next year, and serves as the first of the Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions, a special collection of jammed out interpretations of songs by some of the band's favorite artists.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan: "When we were tracking this record, we had a very cool space set up where we would essentially hang in the large room with everything mic'd and everything we needed, including a turntable and a bunch of our favorite records, which we would play and chill out between takes. We were hanging together, and I pulled out a Free album and 'Fire And Water' popped up. [Drummer] Stanton [Moore] jumped up immediately and said, 'Who the f*** is that!?.' He had never heard it before. We were baffled, but it was awesome to us that he had never heard it. He said, 'let's cut that!' I said, 'man, that's friggin' Free and kind of like holy ground that you don't f*** with.' But we started thinking about it and damn Stanton charted it out like the drum wizard he is. I said, 'I can't sing like that, man. He's the king.' Someone in the room said, 'just sing it like you,' so we went for it and had a blast doing it. It was a nice fun break from the recording. It's nothing too serious, just a bunch of fellas leaning into it, loving the rock. It's an exercise in restraint. Hope y'all dig it."

