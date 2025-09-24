All Time Low Rock 'The Weather' Live from Vevo Studios

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of All Time Low's 'Live from Vevo Studios' performance of the Top 15 Alternative Radio hit, "The Weather" off their forthcoming album, Everyone's Talking!, out October 17th. "The Weather" follows All Time Low's previously released 'Live from Vevo Studios' performance of "SUCKERPUNCH."

The 'Live from Vevo Studios' series offers emerging and established artists alike the chance to connect with fans through the art of visual performance. These artists can be their truest, most authentic selves with top-of-the-line audio and customizable lighting, further fostering the connection with their global fanbases, while building out their visual catalog.

Since their inception in 2003, All Time Low have shattered records, topped charts, sold out arenas and carved out a fervent fanbase along the way. Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson and Zack Merrick - known for their anthemic, inimitable sound and fiercely loyal fanbase, embark on a bold new era with the release of "The Weather," out now via their own imprint, Basement Noise Records, in partnership with Photo Finish Records/Virgin Music Group. "The Weather" is a punchy, pop-rock missile, and one which Gaskarth describes as "a cynical but playful concept" about running into a close former friend or partner, and rather than reminiscing about the heavy times spent together, instead speaks about trivial matters.

It's been a momentous time for All Time Low: the band celebrated their 20th anniversary last year with the release of The Forever Sessions Vol. 1 album, featuring re-recordings of the band's greatest hits from the early part of their career including "Dear Maria, Count Me In (ATL's Version)." 2025 sees All Time Low heading out on tour this fall for a just-announced global headline run. Produced by Live Nation, their EVERYONE'S TALKING! TOUR will kick off on October 4, 2025 in Missoula, Montana with support from special guests Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox across select cities. The upcoming tour includes appearances at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas (Oct 18 + 19) and Warped Tour in Orlando (Nov 16).

