Bywater Call Share 'Hold Me Down' Video

(Noble) Canadian Roots, Rock, and Soul band Bywater Call are excited to announce the release of their first studio single of 2025, "Hold Me Down." The feel good, groovy, soul anthem, is a cheeky, but desperate plea to a faltering love.

Reminiscent of classic soul, infused with modern influences such as Alabama Shakes and Amy Winehouse, the infectious song showcases the sultry, gritty power of lead singer Meghan Parnell's vocals.

The song features the drums with a stylish and percussive steady high hat pulse influenced by James Gadson, punchy horn shots, and a gospel choir.

"When I first came up with the idea for 'Hold Me Down', I really wanted to mesh Bywater Call's aesthetic with more of a 60's soul sound," comments guitarist Dave Barnes. "Then Meg came up with that first note, and the song took on a life of it's own. It's one of those rare tunes for us that came together surprisingly easily."

The song was recorded at Palace Studios in Toronto, captured and mixed by Patric McGroarty, and mastered by Kristian Montano of Montano Mastering.

The music video was shot at High Park Brewery in Toronto by Zack Murray of Lightning House Media.

