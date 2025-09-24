Chris Stapleton and Brooks & Dunn Lead Two Step Inn Lineup

(C3) Chris Stapleton and Brooks & Dunn will headline the 2026 edition of Two Step Inn, which will be returning April 18-19 to San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas.

On Saturday, April 18, Brooks & Dunn will close out the night, with additional performances from Goo Goo Dolls, BigXthaPlug, Tracy Lawrence, Wyatt Flores, Muscadine Bloodline, Shenandoah, and more. On Sunday, April 19, Chris Stapleton will bring the festival to a powerful close, joined by The Red Clay Strays, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Travis: More Life, Clay Walker, Randy Rogers Band, and many others.

Set against the San Gabriel River alongside beautiful live oak trees, in one of Texas' most beautiful parks, the fourth-annual Two Step Inn will showcase more than 30 artists across three stages, with multiple dance floors creating the ultimate outdoor honky-tonk. Beyond the music, fans can enjoy thoughtfully curated Central Texas fare, along with vintage, artisan, and craft vendors that celebrate the true spirit of Texas.

To secure tickets, register for the presale at www.twostepinn.com. 1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available starting Friday, September 26 at 12pm CT with guaranteed lowest-priced 2-Day GA tickets offered for the first hour only. All other tickets will go on sale at the same time with a public on sale to follow with any remaining tickets.

