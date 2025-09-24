Darius Rucker, R.E.M., Black Crowes Supergroup Howl Owl Howl Launching Tour And Debut Single

A true rock supergroup is one of the most elusive creatures in music, yet today a new specimen emerges. Dubbed Howl Owl Howl and drawing on three of the most impactful careers in American rock, a star-studded new band (with an old school rock & roll soul) is alive, and kicking.

Founded by Grammy winning Hootie & the Blowfish frontman/multi-Platinum country star Darius Rucker, R.E.M. co-founder/Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Mike Mills and The Black Crowes co-founder/former drummer/lauded media personality Steve Gorman, Howl Owl Howl was born in 2021 from a longtime friendship, evolving from casual jam sessions into something unique.

Some 30 years in the making, the new band fuses organic roots rock with an open-minded alternative flair, matching a fluid, feel-oriented rhythm section to the barrel-chested vocal rasp of an iconic frontman.

Now powered by world-class instincts and their own personal chemistry, the band's founding members spent years in the same orbit through their hard-touring '90s heyday, often saying they should start something of their own. With Howl Owl Howl, the moment has finally come - and these rock legends are far from done making noise.

"It feels great to be singing with a rock band again. It's like buddies getting together, but also getting to play with your idols," Rucker explains. "The stuff we're writing is so different than anything I've tried to do before."

"You never can explain band chemistry," Mills adds. "We all like each other. And we all admire each other musically. All those things come together and if it weren't fun, we wouldn't be doing it."

Howl Owl Howl's debut track "My Cologne" arrives October 31.

Meanwhile, Howl Owl Howl will start its first chapter doing what a rock band does best - hitting the road for the Howl Owl Howl Tour 2025. Showcasing their longtime creative camaraderie and unique new sound, nine initial dates kick off November 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional stops stretching across the Eastern U.S. and Midwest.

Along the way punchy garage rock and jangle pop will mix with throwback soul, blues and beyond, as self-penned songs veer from deeply personal to colorful and quirky - steeped in the rebellious passion and forever-young philosophy of rock ... yet designed in a different phase of life.

Each show will combine three distinctive, award-winning talents in new and unheard ways, as the band performs their original music live for the first time.

"There's not a single guarantee. We're finally going to get to plug in and let it rip a little bit," Gorman explains.

All tickets for the Howl Owl Howl Tour 2025 go on sale this Friday (9/26) at 10 a.m. local time. Full tour routing below.

Howl Owl Howl Tour 2025:

November 3 || Indianapolis, IN || The Vogue

November 4 || Chicago, IL || Metro Chicago

November 6 || Washington, D.C. || 9:30 Club

November 7 || Asbury Park, NJ || Stone Pony

November 8 || Boston, MA || Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

November 11 || New York, NY || Webster Hall

November 12 || Philadelphia, PA || Union Transfer

November 14 || Athens, GA || Georgia Theatre

November 15 || Atlanta, GA || Variety Playhouse

